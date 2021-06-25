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The Trojan Horse in the Covid Epidemic Could Be 5G, Drugs and Diet, Says Epidemiologist, MD
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690 views • June 25, 2021
Epidemiology is the study of factors relating to incidence and distribution of a disease to identify a causative relationship. The covid crisis has focused on what is not a true vaccine because they have never isolated the virus to which they want to give us antibodies, and the ingredients in the vaccine are known health risks, but there are other factors like 5G having over 500 studies showing health risk. The British Med Journal reported 73% less risk of moderate or severe covid in 568 healthcare workers who ate a vegan diet. These are examples of how disease is multi-factorial.
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