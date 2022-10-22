Kash Patel | "Of course” the democrats & corrupt fake news media will try to steal the midterm elections

Kash Patel says “of course” the democrats & the corrupt fake news media will try to steal the midterm elections again.
But the mission is to win so big on November 8th that the democrats wake up on Novemebr 9th and start screaming about election fraud & election security.
The hypocrisy will be hilarious to watch. After they’ve called millions of patriotic Americans “election deniers” for the past two years, the entire world will soon understand how full of shit they are.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.