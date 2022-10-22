Create New Account
Kash Patel | "Of course” the democrats & corrupt fake news media will try to steal the midterm elections
Kash Patel says “of course” the democrats & the corrupt fake news media will try to steal the midterm elections again.

But the mission is to win so big on November 8th that the democrats wake up on Novemebr 9th and start screaming about election fraud & election security.

The hypocrisy will be hilarious to watch. After they’ve called millions of patriotic Americans “election deniers” for the past two years, the entire world will soon understand how full of shit they are.

