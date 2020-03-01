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INCREDIBLE BIBLE MYSTERY: Triumphant Entry
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26 views • March 01, 2020
Today is a special Good Friday episode, and in honor of the Passover holiday, we wanted to share an amazing mystery found in the book of Daniel prophesying the arrival of Jesus Christ as the Messiah!
As one man once said, concerning Jesus’ crucifixion, “the greatest love story ever told was written on a cross in blood 2,000 years ago.” - Chuck Missler
This Daniel prophecy is a mathematical and precise word from God, foreshadowing the rebuilding of Jerusalem, and detailing the exact day that Jesus would be revealed as “Meschiach Nagid:” “Messiah the King.”
You’re going to want to make sure and get your bibles out because we’re going to be diving into Daniel chapter 9, verses 24-27.
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
As one man once said, concerning Jesus’ crucifixion, “the greatest love story ever told was written on a cross in blood 2,000 years ago.” - Chuck Missler
This Daniel prophecy is a mathematical and precise word from God, foreshadowing the rebuilding of Jerusalem, and detailing the exact day that Jesus would be revealed as “Meschiach Nagid:” “Messiah the King.”
You’re going to want to make sure and get your bibles out because we’re going to be diving into Daniel chapter 9, verses 24-27.
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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