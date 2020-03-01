INCREDIBLE BIBLE MYSTERY: Triumphant Entry

Today is a special Good Friday episode, and in honor of the Passover holiday, we wanted to share an amazing mystery found in the book of Daniel prophesying the arrival of Jesus Christ as the Messiah!



As one man once said, concerning Jesus’ crucifixion, “the greatest love story ever told was written on a cross in blood 2,000 years ago.” - Chuck Missler



This Daniel prophecy is a mathematical and precise word from God, foreshadowing the rebuilding of Jerusalem, and detailing the exact day that Jesus would be revealed as “Meschiach Nagid:” “Messiah the King.”



You’re going to want to make sure and get your bibles out because we’re going to be diving into Daniel chapter 9, verses 24-27.



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