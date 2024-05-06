Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Khan Yunis Gaza Staggering Destruction Family Returns To Look At Destroyed Home & Neighborhood May 2nd
channel image
alltheworldsastage
916 Subscribers
22 views
Published 13 hours ago

Khan Yunis Gaza Staggering Destruction Family Returns To Look At Destroyed Home & Neighborhood May 2nd

crochet mina life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIqHQ4rsrKE


لن نرحل 🇵🇸✌️ تعالوا شوفوا شو عملوا في بيوتنا وزكرياتنا ما زادونا الا تعلق بأرضن


May 2 2024

We will not leave 🇵🇸✌️ Come and see what they did to our homes and our memories. They did not decrease our attachment to our lands.

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket