Khan Yunis Gaza Staggering Destruction Family Returns To Look At Destroyed Home & Neighborhood May 2nd

crochet mina life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIqHQ4rsrKE





لن نرحل 🇵🇸✌️ تعالوا شوفوا شو عملوا في بيوتنا وزكرياتنا ما زادونا الا تعلق بأرضن





May 2 2024

We will not leave 🇵🇸✌️ Come and see what they did to our homes and our memories. They did not decrease our attachment to our lands.