CCP’s Think Tank Report Accuses U.S. of Being the Largest “Origin Tracing Terrorism” Country

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08/09/2021 The CCP’s mouthpiece Chongyang Institute of Renmin University published a report led by its acting principal Wen Wang. This report criticized the U.S. that after its failure in combating the pandemic, both political parties started to shift blame to each other, to the WHO, to Dr. Fauci, and ultimately to China. The report also accused the U.S. to be the world’s largest “Origin Tracing Terriorism” country, and claimed that the blame shifting of the U.S. works ultimately for political interest behind the scene.