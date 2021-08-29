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Dr. Robert Malone mRNA Vaccine Inventor Speaks Out Against Big Tech Censorship
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90 views • August 29, 2021
In this excerpt from American Thought Leaders longer version, Dr. Robert Malone discusses the censorship many doctors and researchers are experiencing by "Big Tech" as they write about or publicly discuss Covid-19 treatments or vaccines. This is occurring not only in the United States, where citizens have the constitutional protection of free speech, but also world-wide.
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