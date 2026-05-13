Israel paying contractors $400+ a day to demolish homes in Lebanon - report

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Israel is paying civilian contractors $400+/day to demolish homes in Lebanon — report
Israeli media reveal that private operators are earning up to $400 daily, or up to $1,350 per house, to systematically destroy residential buildings in occupied Lebanese territory.
🗣 "I get 1,500 shekels a day – it's not a bad livelihood," one contractor said, adding that he worked the same way in Gaza. "We were given a hundred houses to demolish. About 5 per day."
🔥 Only about 10% of bulldozers are protected. The army pays for fuel and even compensates for "operational idleness" when threats halt work.