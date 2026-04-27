Warm greetings between the Russian & Iranian delegations

Warm greetings between the delegations.

Adding, other quotes:

Russia will do its best to help bring peace to the Middle East, Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian head of state praised the Iranian people for the courageous and heroic fight for their sovereignty, saying hopefully they will live through the trying period and there will be peace.

Relations between Russia and Iran are strategic partnership relations at the highest level — Abbas Araghchi to Putin

'No matter what is happening, Russian-Iranian relations will grow stronger'