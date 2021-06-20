© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 2:1-7, 20210620
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • June 20, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, June 20, 2021: Proverbs 2:1-7
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, as Your Divine Power has given to me all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the Knowledge that You called me by glory and virtue, and enable me to produce the Fruit of Your Spirit. Therefore:
1 My Heavenly Father, I receive Your Holy Words, and treasure Your Commands within me,
2 I incline my ear to Your Wisdom, and apply my heart to Your Understanding;
3 Yes, I cry out for Your Discernment, and lift up my voice for Your Understanding,
4 I seek You as Silver, and search for You as for hidden Treasures;
5 Then I will understand the fear of You, my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, and find the Knowledge of You, my JEHOVAH-MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD My SANCTIFIER.
6 For You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD give Wisdom; from Your Mouth come Knowledge and Understanding;
7 You, my JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD GOD who Provides, grant sound Wisdom for the upright; You, JEHOVAH-NISSI, the LORD GOD My BANNER are a Shield to those who walk uprightly.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 2:1-7 personalized NKJV)
Proverbs 2:1-7 (KJV)
My son, if thou wilt receive my words, and hide my commandments with thee;
2 So that thou incline thine ear unto wisdom, and apply thine heart to understanding;
3 Yea, if thou criest after knowledge, and liftest up thy voice for understanding;
4 If thou seekest her as silver, and searchest for her as for hid treasures;
5 Then shalt thou understand the fear of the LORD, and find the knowledge of God.
6 For the LORD giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding.
7 He layeth up sound wisdom for the righteous: he is a buckler to them that walk uprightly. Amen
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, June 20, 2021: Proverbs 2:1-7
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, as Your Divine Power has given to me all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the Knowledge that You called me by glory and virtue, and enable me to produce the Fruit of Your Spirit. Therefore:
1 My Heavenly Father, I receive Your Holy Words, and treasure Your Commands within me,
2 I incline my ear to Your Wisdom, and apply my heart to Your Understanding;
3 Yes, I cry out for Your Discernment, and lift up my voice for Your Understanding,
4 I seek You as Silver, and search for You as for hidden Treasures;
5 Then I will understand the fear of You, my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, and find the Knowledge of You, my JEHOVAH-MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD My SANCTIFIER.
6 For You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD give Wisdom; from Your Mouth come Knowledge and Understanding;
7 You, my JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD GOD who Provides, grant sound Wisdom for the upright; You, JEHOVAH-NISSI, the LORD GOD My BANNER are a Shield to those who walk uprightly.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 2:1-7 personalized NKJV)
Proverbs 2:1-7 (KJV)
My son, if thou wilt receive my words, and hide my commandments with thee;
2 So that thou incline thine ear unto wisdom, and apply thine heart to understanding;
3 Yea, if thou criest after knowledge, and liftest up thy voice for understanding;
4 If thou seekest her as silver, and searchest for her as for hid treasures;
5 Then shalt thou understand the fear of the LORD, and find the knowledge of God.
6 For the LORD giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding.
7 He layeth up sound wisdom for the righteous: he is a buckler to them that walk uprightly. Amen
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.