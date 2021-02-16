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The Seed War For Total Control - Part 6 Empty Distractions
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38 views • February 16, 2021
Empty Distractions
Proverbs 1 and 2 tell us how we can gain knowledge but do we seek it or are we seeking Empty Distractions?
Hosea tells us that God's people are destroyed for lack of knowledge - Empty Distractions?
The enemy with pride tells us the plans he has for us which are evil and not good and he counts on us to stay distracted with mindless junk while he seeks whom he may devour!
Do you Fear the Lord or Man? Are you friends with the world or Jesus?
Proverbs 1 and 2 tell us how we can gain knowledge but do we seek it or are we seeking Empty Distractions?
Hosea tells us that God's people are destroyed for lack of knowledge - Empty Distractions?
The enemy with pride tells us the plans he has for us which are evil and not good and he counts on us to stay distracted with mindless junk while he seeks whom he may devour!
Do you Fear the Lord or Man? Are you friends with the world or Jesus?
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