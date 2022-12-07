Sen. Cotton RIPS Kroger CEO for Allegedly Firing Workers Who Refused to Wear Gay Pride Symbol

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) grilled Chairman and CEO of The Kroger Company, Rodney McMullen, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on a recent lawsuit brought against the company by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) which alleged his company fired two employees for refusing to wear gay-pride rainbow-branded aprons due to their religious beliefs. McMullen claimed he was "not" aware of the lawsuit or subsequent settlement.

