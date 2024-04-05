Destruction of the UKR Enemy P-18 Radar in the Kharkov region by Zala and Lancet UAV crews

A full video of the destruction of the enemy P-18 radar in the Kharkov region by Zala and Lancet UAV crews has appeared. Just since the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already lost at least 6 radars of this type.
