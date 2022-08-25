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8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Wang Min was the most important Provincial Party Secretary of the so-called anti-corruption campaign launched by Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan. Wang Min was promoted by Zeng Qinghong when he served as the Head of the Central Organization Department of the CCP. Zeng was the driving force behind both Wang Min and Sun Zhengcai