USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) went to sea for the first time to undergo sea trials
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1346 followers
Follow
201 views • 1 day ago

The American nuclear aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), the second ship of the Gerald R. Ford class, went to sea for the first time to undergo sea trials.

Adding:

Attached is the updated deployment of the American naval vessels that will be involved in the event of an attack on Iran.

The list of vessels includes one aircraft carrier and 7 guided missile destroyers.

Most of them are within 700 km range of Iran - the range reached by the Iranian Zolfaghar missiles (short-range ballistic missiles).

1. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) – Aircraft carrier (the main carrier in the group)

2. USS Spruance (DDG-111) – Guided missile destroyer (Arleigh Burke-class)

3. USS Petersen Jr. (DDG-121) – Guided missile destroyer (Frank E. Petersen Jr.)

4. USS Murphy (DDG-112) – Guided missile destroyer (Michael Murphy)

5. USS Roosevelt (DDG-80) – Guided missile destroyer

6. USS D. Black (DDG-119) – Guided missile destroyer (Delbert D. Black)

7. USS McFaul (DDG-74) – Guided missile destroyer

8. USS Mitscher (DDG-57) – Guided missile destroyer

