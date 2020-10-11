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truth about pcr test
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193 views • October 11, 2020
כל מה שרציתם על בדיקת הpcr , למה היא בכלל לא בודקת וירוסים. ואיך בסוף מתברר שכמו אירגון הביוב הבן לאומי וכמו חברות החיסונים וכמו האום שמום וכמו הרעיון לדילול אוכלוסיה הכל מתנקז למלאך חבלה אחד בן תשפוכת השטן שם רשעים ירקב ביל הדביל גייטס שגם הוא פיון בתוך מלכות הרישעה שמנהלת את מה שנקראת מדינת ישראל ואת מנהיגיה ואזרחיה אשר ברובם כבשים תמימים המובלים כצאן לטבח.
הוא יתברך יחמול ויעזור.
הוא יתברך יחמול ויעזור.
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