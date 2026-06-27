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The Strange Origins of Sars-Cov2: Examining the Evidence with Jim Haslam
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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Who is Vincent Munster and what does his research into virus enhancement of Sars-Viruses have to do with the Covid-19 Pandemic? In the beginning of 2026 Vincent Munster was caught smuggling viruses into the US for new research. Jim Haslam has been looking closely at Vincent Munster et. al and the origins of the Sars-Cov2 Virus and the related activities of biosecurity labs over the past years and written the book on it: “Covid-19 Mystery Solved: It leaked from a Wuhan lab but it’s not Chinese junk”. Jim joined Bitterroot Beacon Radio presenter Dan Shumway who lives very close to the Rocky Mountain Labratories to discuss the evidence on the origins of the Covid Virus, the risky activities that led to its leak and what the Rocky Mountain Lab is up to today. Don’t miss this piece of evidence in the puzzle to solve the Covid crimes against humanity.

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coronavirussarscov2jimhaslan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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