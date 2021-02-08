COVID-19 deaths per capita increased 5-fold in Israel following mass vaccination

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Alex Berenson has pointed out on Twitter that while Covid-19 deaths increased 5-fold in Israel following mass vaccination that started on Dec 19, 2020, deaths per capita in Palestine, where very few people have been vaccinated, fell 4-fold during the same time period.
Source : Fat News