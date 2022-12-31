DATA HEIST: Your Privacy Gone | Broken Anthem

FBI Director Wray answers questions from Senator Josh Hawley on the data privacy of US citizens. President Trump calls for retention letters on data with future lawsuits in mind. Tore Says and her listeners join him in sending their own preservation letters. We remember back to January 6 as Bank of America customers at Washington DC and sent data to the FBI.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7FSXhNp6bo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.