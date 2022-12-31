Create New Account
DATA HEIST: Your Privacy Gone | Broken Anthem
GalacticStorm
Published Saturday |
FBI Director Wray answers questions from Senator Josh Hawley on the data privacy of US citizens. President Trump calls for retention letters on data with future lawsuits in mind. Tore Says and her listeners join him in sending their own preservation letters. We remember back to January 6 as Bank of America customers at Washington DC and sent data to the FBI.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7FSXhNp6bo


Keywords
fbisenate hearingjosh hawleychris wraydata heistprivacy gonebroken anthem

