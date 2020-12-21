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Santa gets a Covid ticket
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215 views • December 21, 2020
During a peaceful march in Montreal Dec. 20th 2020, again abussive lockdown mesures by the Quebec gov., Santa who was greeting kids got a 1500$ ticket for not wearing a mask...!@#$%?&. Go Near the end of this video. 10 000+ people attended this event.
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