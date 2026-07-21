AJN Live - The Golden Dome Antimissile-UFO Weapon System Is Being Tested At The Same Naval Base As The Infamous Philadelphia Experiment - 7-20-2026

Now That We Are Told The Federal Government's Round Of Disclosures Is Complete, Investigative Journalist Daniel Liszt Explains Why We Were Given Nothingburgers & The Potential Big Events That Are Coming Next!

Key Components Of The Secretive Golden Dome Antimissile / UFO Weapon System To Be Run Out Of The Same Naval Base Where The Infamous Philadelphia Experiment Took Place!

MUST-WATCH/SHARE Interview With Dark Journalist & Alex Jones! Topics Discussed: ➤Richard Nixon's Time Capsule ➤Trump's War To Take The UFO File Back Under Executive Control ➤CIA-Hollywood Psyops ➤Lockheed Martin's Golden Dome & MUCH MORE!





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