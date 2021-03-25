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3/24/21 #Pandemic2025: SPARS, KH Named Human Trafficking Czar #Wedonotconsent
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292 views • March 25, 2021
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3/24/21: Today, Biden tags Kammy AKA to lead Cartel human trafficking across the US border, meanwhile, John’s Hopkins 2025 Pandemic SPARS Simulation event revealed what Globalist fascists plan for medical social engineering tyranny over Americans in the coming years...
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You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
THE FULL PDF of SPARS Simulation:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Check out the Covid19Assembly:
https://www.covid19assembly.org/
Please follow:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
President Of Tanzania dead of "heart issue":
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/john-magufuli-dead-tanzania-president-b1818735.html
Juanita Broderick slams BC/KH for "Empowering Women" event at Howard U, with Mayor Bowser, Stacy Abrams, HRC:
https://magaconservatives.com/juanita-broaddrick-unloads-on-kamala-harris-for-joining-bill-clinton-to-discuss-empowering-women-and-girls/
Google Nest wants to record your health and sleep patterns:
https://newatlas.com/home-entertainment/second-gen-google-nest-hub-smart-display/
Peter Daiglish, Pedophile, Street Kids Intl', friend of Trudeau-- worked with UN in Afghanistan:
https://www.globalawareness101.org/2021/03/nepal-convicted-paedophile-peter.html
We ARE Free!! Be Active, Pray, LIVE!!
You Are Free TV
3/24/21: Today, Biden tags Kammy AKA to lead Cartel human trafficking across the US border, meanwhile, John’s Hopkins 2025 Pandemic SPARS Simulation event revealed what Globalist fascists plan for medical social engineering tyranny over Americans in the coming years...
Tetrogen’s new product to bolster and regulate the immune system:
Https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Code for 30% off: MUNFREE30
To support YAFTV:
Pay Pal: [email protected]
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
30% Discount Code: MUNFREE30
To Get 10% off on Tetrogen Metabolic healer:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
To support YAFTV With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
THE FULL PDF of SPARS Simulation:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Check out the Covid19Assembly:
https://www.covid19assembly.org/
Please follow:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
President Of Tanzania dead of "heart issue":
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/john-magufuli-dead-tanzania-president-b1818735.html
Juanita Broderick slams BC/KH for "Empowering Women" event at Howard U, with Mayor Bowser, Stacy Abrams, HRC:
https://magaconservatives.com/juanita-broaddrick-unloads-on-kamala-harris-for-joining-bill-clinton-to-discuss-empowering-women-and-girls/
Google Nest wants to record your health and sleep patterns:
https://newatlas.com/home-entertainment/second-gen-google-nest-hub-smart-display/
Peter Daiglish, Pedophile, Street Kids Intl', friend of Trudeau-- worked with UN in Afghanistan:
https://www.globalawareness101.org/2021/03/nepal-convicted-paedophile-peter.html
We ARE Free!! Be Active, Pray, LIVE!!
3/24/21: Today, Biden tags Kammy AKA to lead Cartel human trafficking across the US border, meanwhile, John’s Hopkins 2025 Pandemic SPARS Simulation event revealed what Globalist fascists plan for medical social engineering tyranny over Americans in the coming years...
Tetrogen’s new product to bolster and regulate the immune system:
Https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Code for 30% off: MUNFREE30
To support YAFTV:
Pay Pal: [email protected]
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
30% Discount Code: MUNFREE30
To Get 10% off on Tetrogen Metabolic healer:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
To support YAFTV With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
THE FULL PDF of SPARS Simulation:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Check out the Covid19Assembly:
https://www.covid19assembly.org/
Please follow:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
President Of Tanzania dead of "heart issue":
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/john-magufuli-dead-tanzania-president-b1818735.html
Juanita Broderick slams BC/KH for "Empowering Women" event at Howard U, with Mayor Bowser, Stacy Abrams, HRC:
https://magaconservatives.com/juanita-broaddrick-unloads-on-kamala-harris-for-joining-bill-clinton-to-discuss-empowering-women-and-girls/
Google Nest wants to record your health and sleep patterns:
https://newatlas.com/home-entertainment/second-gen-google-nest-hub-smart-display/
Peter Daiglish, Pedophile, Street Kids Intl', friend of Trudeau-- worked with UN in Afghanistan:
https://www.globalawareness101.org/2021/03/nepal-convicted-paedophile-peter.html
We ARE Free!! Be Active, Pray, LIVE!!
You Are Free TV
3/24/21: Today, Biden tags Kammy AKA to lead Cartel human trafficking across the US border, meanwhile, John’s Hopkins 2025 Pandemic SPARS Simulation event revealed what Globalist fascists plan for medical social engineering tyranny over Americans in the coming years...
Tetrogen’s new product to bolster and regulate the immune system:
Https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Code for 30% off: MUNFREE30
To support YAFTV:
Pay Pal: [email protected]
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
30% Discount Code: MUNFREE30
To Get 10% off on Tetrogen Metabolic healer:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
To support YAFTV With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
THE FULL PDF of SPARS Simulation:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Check out the Covid19Assembly:
https://www.covid19assembly.org/
Please follow:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
President Of Tanzania dead of "heart issue":
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/john-magufuli-dead-tanzania-president-b1818735.html
Juanita Broderick slams BC/KH for "Empowering Women" event at Howard U, with Mayor Bowser, Stacy Abrams, HRC:
https://magaconservatives.com/juanita-broaddrick-unloads-on-kamala-harris-for-joining-bill-clinton-to-discuss-empowering-women-and-girls/
Google Nest wants to record your health and sleep patterns:
https://newatlas.com/home-entertainment/second-gen-google-nest-hub-smart-display/
Peter Daiglish, Pedophile, Street Kids Intl', friend of Trudeau-- worked with UN in Afghanistan:
https://www.globalawareness101.org/2021/03/nepal-convicted-paedophile-peter.html
We ARE Free!! Be Active, Pray, LIVE!!
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