Bankers Declare War on Christians and America

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Apr 24, 2023
Proverbs 13:22 says: “The wealth of the wicked are laid up for the just.” So, what is really going on, is that the Bankers have declared war on Christians, as well as America. These evil bankers are trying to bring out a CBDC. We are in the middle of a Banker War which is fought behind the scenes. The evil bankers want to get their Digital Currency in, and the good guys are trying to take it over.
00:00 - Mudslide
06:35 - Bankers on Attack
08:46 - JFK
12:46 - The Reason
17:22 - Suggestions
21:19 - Bankers Declare War on Christians
22:36 - Consumer Credit Drying Up
31:11 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7jvawKtXmnu
