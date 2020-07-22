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Jake Morphonios: Trump's Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeff Epstein
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139 views • July 22, 2020
9.904 visninger • 21. jul. 2020
9.963 visninger for 17 timer siden
Blackstone Intelligence Network
206.000 abonnenter
Today, Donald Trump repeatedly sent his "well wishes" to serial child rapist and trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
In this video, I'll show you why Trump has reason to be very afraid.
The Maxwell-Epstein rape tapes could burn the Trump dynasty to ashes.
#GhislaineMaxwell #JeffEpstein #DonaldTrump #Pizzagate
My Personal Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/jake333
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Jake+Morphonios&;ia=web
Sean Lewis har delt et opslag.
8 t.
Trump is a zionist controled paedophile puppet.
Q-Anon is a psy op.
If you really believe their is a difference between hillary killton
and trump and that they aren't controlled by the same group of people
you are still sleep walking 🧟♂️.
Sources:
Our lives, our choice
https://www.facebook.com/groups/322810515373832/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQ8EHCBlm8w&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2MckzohBgQ16HSqgrEIH_2VYHHwZBJ06d36jOaDl28fzr4q9YDixGzSWE
https://youtu.be/LQ8EHCBlm8w
9.963 visninger for 17 timer siden
Blackstone Intelligence Network
206.000 abonnenter
Today, Donald Trump repeatedly sent his "well wishes" to serial child rapist and trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
In this video, I'll show you why Trump has reason to be very afraid.
The Maxwell-Epstein rape tapes could burn the Trump dynasty to ashes.
#GhislaineMaxwell #JeffEpstein #DonaldTrump #Pizzagate
My Personal Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/jake333
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Jake+Morphonios&;ia=web
Sean Lewis har delt et opslag.
8 t.
Trump is a zionist controled paedophile puppet.
Q-Anon is a psy op.
If you really believe their is a difference between hillary killton
and trump and that they aren't controlled by the same group of people
you are still sleep walking 🧟♂️.
Sources:
Our lives, our choice
https://www.facebook.com/groups/322810515373832/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQ8EHCBlm8w&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2MckzohBgQ16HSqgrEIH_2VYHHwZBJ06d36jOaDl28fzr4q9YDixGzSWE
https://youtu.be/LQ8EHCBlm8w
Keywords
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