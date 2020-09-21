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Coincidence? Why is everything lining up as mentioned?
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149 views • September 21, 2020
Back in April 2020 a video emerged which was reported to be the voice of the President of Ghana, shortly after, the video was scrubbed from YouTube, Facebook and etc. and a media blitz was created to discredit the validity of the video. What was the video (audio) about? Lockstep!
We took a quick excerpt from the video and compared it to some of the current events happening in Ontario, Canada as well as around the world and the schedule and timing similarities of current events are eerie.
We took a quick excerpt from the video and compared it to some of the current events happening in Ontario, Canada as well as around the world and the schedule and timing similarities of current events are eerie.
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