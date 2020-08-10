Два оттенка освещения при закате 21 июля 2020 г., Канада. Two different colors of illumination during sunset July 21st, Canada

Наблюдаю во время заката 21 июля 2020 г. (из Канады) два разных оттенка освещения: один - яркий было-жёлтый, а другой крас но-оранжевый. Такая двойственная "окраска" неба стала очевидна именно в этом, 2020-м, году. К сожалению, камера недостаточно хорошо передаёт эту разницу оттенков, в реальности, если бы вы стояли рядом со мной, вы бы тоже удивились, выглядит необычно. Этот феномен, который наблюдается по всему миру, будет становиться всё более очевидным, чем ближе мы ко дню Второго пришествия Иисуса Христа (дню Господню). Бог по Своей милости даёт время подготовиться.

«И будут знамения в солнце и луне и звездах, а на земле уныние народов и недоумение; и море восшумит и возмутится;

люди будут издыхать от страха и ожидания бедствий, грядущих на вселенную, ибо силы небесные поколеблются,

и тогда увидят Сына Человеческого, грядущего на облаке с силою и славою великою.»

Библия, Евангелие от Луки 21:25-27



I've been watching two different colors of illumination during sunset July 21st 2020 (from Canada): one is bright whitish yellow and another is red-orange.

I see these double colors (hues) very often at sunsets this year (2020). It was not that obvious last year. Unfortunately the camera doesn't render this difference well enough, but if were standing beside me, you would see with your own eyes. I think that phenomenon which is observed all over the world will become more obvious the more we draw closer to the Second coming of Jesus Christ (the day of the Lord). God is His mercy gives us time to prepare.



«And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring;

Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.

And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.»

Bible, Luke 21:25-27