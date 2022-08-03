Yuval Noah Harari | Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Saying, "What Is the Price Tag of Stopping Climate Change? It's About an Additional 2% of Global Annual GDP?"

Watch the Original Feb 8, 2022 Yuval Noah Harari interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zq15D2uVBY

Read the working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb2/A_INB2_3-en.pdf

Intergovernmental Negotiating Body - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html

Watch the Full Length Stew Peters Show Referenced On Today’s Show: https://rumble.com/v1d99w3-secret-meeting-massive-step-toward-nwo-when-the-pandemic-treaty-arrives-goo.html

How Did Bill Gates Funded Nuclear Threat Initiative Know That a Monkeypox Outbreak Would Occur During May of 2022 (15 Months In Advance)?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/monkeypox/#scroll-content

10 Things Everyone Should Know About the Pandemic Treaty: https://www.bitchute.com/video/L7b1EaGDiBJ9/

Learn More About the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body of the World Health Organization - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html

Learn More About Mikki Willis and His Plandemic Documentary Series Today At: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XDdbm8OyzU3/

READ - The Climate President’s Emergency Powers: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/energy-justice/pdfs/Climate-Emergency-Powers-Report.pdf

Weather Modification | Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather? https://rumble.com/v1dc2bl-weather-modification-why-is-china-developing-high-tech-satellites-to-contro.html

FACT #1 - What Is HAARP?

HAARP is The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program jointly funded by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/

FACT #2 -Why Did the Airforce Produce a Report Titled “Weather As a Force Multiplier Owning the Weather In 2025? https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf