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OVERLAND JOURNAL EP.8 Here's What Happens When N.O.R.A.D. Takes Out Your Drones. #RFB
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272 views • August 18, 2021
Watch all Episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#norad #djimavic #Colorado #shelfroads #jailbreakoverlander
@00:00 Start
@02:26 intro
@03:25 skip intro
@05:11 The Story
@07:17 Happiest Subscribers ever.
@09:14 I get Mad
@11:21 Heading UP The MTN.
@13:34 Cameragirl is BORN
@13:50 The JEEP People rise.
@15:28 Clear Sailing Up we go.
@17:04 Jeep people AGAIN
@18:04 Going UP
@20:56 The SHEF ROAD
@21:36 2 Miles HIGH on a Single track
@24:37 Higher than the Storm clouds
@26:02 Drones get smoked
@30:27 I fall down BAD
@31:14 Racing a storm off the MTN.
@35:23 Selfies
@35:53 Going Down
@39:09 Conclusion
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
#norad #djimavic #Colorado #shelfroads #jailbreakoverlander
@00:00 Start
@02:26 intro
@03:25 skip intro
@05:11 The Story
@07:17 Happiest Subscribers ever.
@09:14 I get Mad
@11:21 Heading UP The MTN.
@13:34 Cameragirl is BORN
@13:50 The JEEP People rise.
@15:28 Clear Sailing Up we go.
@17:04 Jeep people AGAIN
@18:04 Going UP
@20:56 The SHEF ROAD
@21:36 2 Miles HIGH on a Single track
@24:37 Higher than the Storm clouds
@26:02 Drones get smoked
@30:27 I fall down BAD
@31:14 Racing a storm off the MTN.
@35:23 Selfies
@35:53 Going Down
@39:09 Conclusion
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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