Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 21, 2026 – Dioxin Testing Milestone as the BIG FREEZE Threatens to ‘ICE’ America

- Announcements and Introductions (0:10)

- Dioxin Testing and Food Safety (6:45)

- Natural Medicine and Hospital Observations (21:41)

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (26:27)

- Preparing for the Big Freeze (32:33)

- Decentralized TV Episode with Roger McPhillan and Tracy Thurman (58:21)

- Impact of Psychiatric Drugs on Empathy and Connection (1:15:42)

- Spiritual Warfare and Psychiatric Drugs (1:21:14)

- Mental Illness and Meaning (1:23:24)

- Psychosomatic Conditions and Placebo Effect (1:25:57)

- Personal Experiences with Psychiatric Drugs (1:28:33)

- Alternative Healing Methods and Spiritual Awakening (1:33:27)

- Impact of Technology and Isolation on Mental Health (1:36:41)

- Spiritual Warfare and Psychiatric Drugging (1:39:36)

- Mass Psychological Conditioning and Algorithms (1:47:36)

- Empowerment and Sovereignty in Healing (1:54:50)

- Final Thoughts and Practical Advice (1:59:13)

- Dennis Gray's Interview and Learning Resources (2:35:38)

- Silver Price Predictions and Sponsorship (2:38:30)

- Dollar-Cost Averaging and Self-Custody (2:41:01)

- Historical Silver Purchases and Audience Engagement (2:42:12)





