Ted Cruz gives major update on border legislative fight | Eric Bolling
Published 16 hours ago

Newsmax: Ted Cruz gives major update on border legislative fight | Eric Bolling The Balance


Senator Ted Senator Cruz joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss the legislative fight over border security measures, liberal protests at his own home, and more.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

