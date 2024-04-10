Israel The Prophecies Say … 10/04/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we will cover three kinds of Prophecies concerning Israel. A 48-hour Miracle, Modern Prophecies and what the Bible says about Israel.
00:00 – Israel Attack Russian Airbase
02:41 – Hillel Fuld on X
10:30 – Prophecies about Israel
17:01 – Not Escalate into a Bigger War
20:42 – Israel will be Forgiven
25:19 – Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: