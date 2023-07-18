DeSantis is running the worst campaign ever: Mark Simone
17 views
•
Published Tuesday
•
Panelists Mark Simone and Monica Crowley analyze GOP primary polls for the 2024 presidential election on 'Kudlow.'
Keywords
current eventselection2024desantisworst campaign
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos