"Live" 231006: COVIDISM - "No One is Safe Until Everyone is Safe" - The Mark of the Beast - proof!

The intro and exit of this live show demonstrates that the COVID Vaccine IS The Mark of the Beast. The entire world follows after the beast under operation "LOCKSTEP"... as The Beast dictates what they all will say - on "Q"...

The genetic carrier of the non-terrestrials (Greys) is the Ashkenaz/ Khazarian hybrid Canaanite seedline aka "bad SEED"JEW (Rev 2.9/3.9 John 8.44). They have become demon or Jinn possessed by making a blood covenant with lucifer (the devil, satan); that is, giving him their souls in exchange for all the kingdoms and riches of the world which they appear to pretty much have gained so far.