Free Energy 'Electrical Rocks' Discovered in Congo ⚡💡 🎉
Rational TV
Published 21 hours ago

Groundbreaking news in clean energy: Electrically charged rocks which consume, store and release free energy were recently discovered in Congo. These rocks have been analyzed by Congolese science experts and are composed of undiscovered elements. This discovery of course totally overthrows the current understanding of electrical science; which holds the position that it's impossible for electricity-producing rocks or minerals to exist. The lame globalist media - which has a vested interest in protecting the current paradigm of corporate energy interests -- is negating reason by saying without any proof that this is a hoax and that the viral video demonstration showing the abilities of these rocks is a trick of some kind. However the human eye does not lie. 


Read more: https://bnn.network/tech/innovations/dr-congo-makes-groundbreaking-discovery-of-electric-rocks-with-potential-to-revolutionize-energy-industry/


