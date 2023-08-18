Create New Account
What is a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)? Lockheed Martin shows you.
Directed Energy: "The Time For Laser Weapon Systems Has Come" Lockheed Martin


At sea, land, air and space, Lockheed Martin has developed laser weapon technology systems for stealth attacks. Hear from experts about how these systems comine with platform integration to address a range of so-called threats!


source:

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/was-the-wild-fire-in-lahaina-maui-hawaii-caused-by-geoengineering


dewdirected energy weaponmilitary tech

