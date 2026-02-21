A recent (Russian) strike on the 150 kV "Alexandrovskaya-2" electrical substation using the "Geran" drone in the town of Zaporzhoye.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 21, 2026

▪️ During the night, the enemy launched a massive drone attack: 77 targets were shot down. The head of Udmurtia (1400 km from the border) reported on casualties (three hospitalized, 8 examined) and damage to a facility. The enemy claims that its target was a military plant in Votkinsk. Belgorod, Belgorod and Shebekino districts were twice subjected to missile attacks by the AFU: the enemy again struck at the critical infrastructure of the region. In the Samara region, drones attacked two industrial sites. In the Rostov region, drones and missiles were destroyed in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and five districts of the region. In Sevastopol, air defense systems were operating over the city, and the governor warned that missile fragments could fall to the ground if missiles were shot down.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Group reports that the most fierce battles are taking place in the forested areas and populated settlements in the Volchansk region. There are tactical successes on the Khattyn sector of the front.

▪️ To the north of Kupyansk, our small infantry groups are operating in the areas of Radkovka and Kondrashovka. The situation in Kupyansk remains complex. To the east of the Oskol River (in the direction of Kupyansk-Uzlovaya), battles are taking place in the area of Petropavlovka and the village of Peschanoye. The commission, which was mentioned after the situation with Kupyansk, included officials from neighboring military units, we are told from the field, so we shouldn't expect any significant results anyway. Even if "inaccuracies" are detected in the reports, no one will air their dirty laundry in public: the approach to public reporting remains unchanged.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces launched concentrated strikes on targets in Odessa, targeting substations, with power outages reported. During the day, information from the Poltava region emerged: oil and gas infrastructure was attacked, and a fire broke out. Also, "Geranis" hit the 150 kV "Alexandrovka-1" electrical substation in Zaporozhye.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the "North" Group of Forces carried out offensive actions in the Sumy, Krasnopol and Glukhov districts, noting fierce resistance from the enemy in defense. The enemy is setting up backup defensive lines. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, the situation remains unchanged.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in addition to constant missile attacks on energy infrastructure, daily attacks by AFU using tactical drones on civilians remain a problem. In the village of Pochaevo, a man was killed in an attack, and three people were injured by a second drone. In the village of Grafovka a man was also injured from a drone hitting a car. In the Maximovskoe rural settlement, two drones attacked a car at a factory, killing two men on the spot and injuring another in the hospital. In the village of Nikolskoe, a man in a car was injured.

▪️ The battles for Konstantinovka and the organization of stable logistics on the approaches to it are continuing. There is a mutual penetration of positions, active drone and FAB operations (on our side), so it's not worth trying to estimate the percentage of control over the city.

▪️ In the Krasnaya Liman area, battles continue: the AFU are trying to counter-attack near Drobyshevo in the direction of Novoselovka. Reports of battles on the outskirts of Sviatogorsk (north of Red Liman) are coming in, and our forces are trying to consolidate their positions.

▪️ On the Druzhkovsky direction near the village of Toretske, the enemy is launching counter-attacks in small groups, trying to slow down the advance of our units and regain lost positions.

▪️ In the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region, the GRU "Vostok" continues to advance in the areas of the villages of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhevka, Verkhnya Tersa, Gorkoe, and Komsomolskoe (Gulyaypole). Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 7 attacks on both the northern and western sectors. They did not achieve success, losing 1 armored personnel carrier and 1 armored combat vehicle.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are taking place near Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. The enemy is targeting the region's energy infrastructure and also struck a school No. 4 in the city of Energodar, where at that moment there were about 700 people - 600 children and 100 staff members, no one was injured.

▪️ In the Kherson region, mutual strikes across the Dnieper continue. Our forces burned down a gas station in the center of Kherson. The enemy wounded a man with a drone strike on Novaya Mayachka.

