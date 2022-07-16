"SYMPATHIZERS OF SIN" - Tares In The Body + Eddie Long + John Gray

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: "Tell them what I said. Woe to those who call evil good and good evil. Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; WHO ARE WISE IN THEIR OWN EYES, and prudent in your own sight. (Isaiah 5:20) There will be judgement for unrepentant sin among leaders but there will also be full circle judgement for those defending sin and uplifting themselves to protect wickedness in the church, thereby denying the righteous standard of God. Homosexuality has defiled the church and God will continue to expose it.





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sodomy repent God Jesus Church down-low Bible same-sex homosexuality repentance pastors ministry ministries leaders prophets children defilement harm boys youth men false gospel deception pride tares among wheat





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There is an overwhelming MAJORITY of people who are deceived about even what basic Christianity is. Modern Churchianity has told us sympathy and 'being the good guy' is more important than doing what God expects of us as STANDARD BEARERS OF TRUTH. If you want to be popular with people this faith will not work for you, Jesus had a narrow walk and people often turned away from Him because they couldn't accept how narrow the way is. If you sympathize with sin more than you defend holiness, if you quickly defend sin allowing it to flourish but shush the real Body who want to root it out- "Don't judge, leave him alone, he's trying etc"- instead of speaking the WORD so sin and Satan can be defeated- you are a SYMPATHIZER OF SIN. Listen carefully to the Lord's message, without excuses, and take steps to confess and repent if this is you. The Lord is merciful to correct who will repent.





Message: Who is God?- GOD COMES FIRST

- Who is a Sympathizer- IS IT YOU?

- SIGNS: Cheap morality, feel good phrases, "don't judge", quick to defend sin but knows less about what the Bible says about any sinful matter, calls evil good and good evil, is one of those Satan uses to defend wickedness and attack other Christians, has a false faith built on popular sayings but not the Bible.

- GOD SAYS: BE SURE TO KEEP THE SAME ENERGY WHEN THE SAME SINS COME TO YOUR DOOR.

- The Warmth of Fake Love & False Repentance

- AS YOU SOW YOU WILL REAP

- PRIDE IS WHY YOU ARE GETTING NO HELP TO OVERCOME YOUR RESISTANT SINS

- The Babylonian Rebuke

Same-sex, Pedophilia and Sexual Immorality in the church

- Bishop Eddie Long

- Pastor John Gray

- Equal judgement will come to all who support sin

ANANIAS AND SAPPHIRA (ACTS 5)

- ROMANS 1:32 JUDGEMENT WILL FIND ALL WHO APPROVE OF THOSE WHO DO THESE SINS



