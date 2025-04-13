© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Tucker Carlson becoming Catholic? ✅
Tucker Carlson’s growing fascination with Catholicism is raising eyebrows — could a conversion be on the horizon? Exploring Carlson’s recent praise for confession and traditional faith, and how his spiritual curiosity intersects with the broader cultural war. As Western civilization faces a moral crisis, is Tucker turning to the Church for answers?