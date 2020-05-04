Dr. Cyrus Parsa - 5G Will Bring in Artificial Intelligence Surveillance Grid and Threaten Humanity

Dr. Cyrus Parsa studied over 1,000 corporations in his field of artificial intelligence and exposes the truth about the capabilities of 5G which will be deployed to run a global artificial intelligence surveillance grid, mobilising drones, robots, and technology running at deadly frequencies like 60Ghz (Human Oxygen absorption spectrum) and 6Ghz (Human Iodine absorption spectrum). These not only affect negatively human health, but will control humans through bio-digital social programming, eventually leading from Artificial General Intelligence, to Artificial Super Intelligence - effectively making A.I. more powerful and intelligent than all human beings on earth, enslaving humanity. Deep mind A.I. is attempting to build a global digital brain. Dr Parsa exposes China and Western Corporations. AI, robotics and bio-metric corporations are being used by China’s Communist Regime to advance its current and future goals in Weaponizing AI. China in collaboration with Western AI & Tech Corporations is acquiring assets internationally that have cataloged over 6 billion people’s bio-metric information, connecting the military, police, national security apparatus, academia, government and the private sector.



China along with some Western AI & Robotics Corporations are forming the ground-work to reach every nation & every sector with the power to monitor, track, control or kill people in mass with human-targeting technologies.



The greatest threat from A.I. according to Dr. Parsa, comes from China, (who first turned on their 5G system in Wuhan in 2020), and the oppressive Chinese Communist regime could care less about the safety or happiness of its own citizens. The threat posed by A.I. is so great that business moguls like Elon Musk have advocated the diabolical notion of transhumanism- connecting the human brain to the cloud. (Incidentally, Musk was cleared by the FCC for 30,000 low altitude satellites from the sky, beaming 5G signals back down to earth) Dr. Parsa explains how foolish this would be because at this time, the Artificial Super Intelligence, regarding human beings as 'insects' would simply delete/erase the human soul and consciousness from existence through replication, as soon as the human attempts to merge with this technology.



Could this be the Beast foretold in the book of Revelations? Could it be Artificial Intelligence-related?