© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** GLOBALIST DEEP STATE DEMOCRATS WEAPONIZE FBI AGAINST PARENTS AND AMERICA’S EDUCATED ** - Tucker – 05/Oct/2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
532 views • October 06, 2021
** ATTORNEY GENERAL WEAPONIZES DOJ AGAINST PARENTS
- Tucker Carlson Tonight – 05/Oct/2021
** GLOBALIST DEEP STATE TARGETING EVERYDAY AMERICANS DEEMING THEM DOMESTIC TERRORISTS
** WE HAVE A GOOD IDEA OF WHERE OUR COUNTRY IS HEADED
** IF YOU DISAGREE, GOV’T NOW SEES YOU AS A TERRORIST
** FBI NOW TOLD TO CRACK DOWN ON DISSENTING PARENTS
** ARMED AGENTS NOW WILL ENFORCE LEFT’S IDEOLOGY
** YOUR CHILDREN OUR RULES
** CHILDREN DON’T BELONG TO THEIR PARENTS
** TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULDN’T BE SURPRISING
** A WHOLE LOT MORE CONDUCT WILL BECOME CRIMINAL
** NO PUNISHMENT FOR ENFORCING THE WILL OFTHE LEFT
** DOJ IS SAYING IT IS OK TO HARASS A SITTING SENATOR
** CRIME IS BEING IGNORED IN DEM-LED CITIES
** JUSTICE DEPARTMENT CALLS FOR FBI/SS TO CRACK DOWN ON PARENTS ANGRY WITH SCHOOL BOARDS
** GLOBALIST SCHOOL BOARDS ASSCIATION SAID FEDS SHOULD USE “PATRIOT ACT” DUE TO “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” BY PARENTS
** GLOBALIST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WANTS THE DOJ TO SEND THE SS/FBI TO SILENCE PARENTS 1ST AMENDMENT CONCERNING FREEDOM OF SPEECH
** PARENTS NO LONGER HAVE A SAY IN THEIR CHILDRENS EDUCATION
** THE GOVERNMENT NOW MAKES ALL KEY DECISIONS ABOUT YOUR CHILDREN
** FBI CRACKDOWN ON PARENTS: “In the coming days, the Department will announce a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.”
** DOJ ATTORNEY GENERAL MEMO DIRECTED: “...federal, state, tribal, territorial, and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend.”
** SCHOOL BOARD UNIONS DON’T WANT TO HEAR FROM PARENTS: “...be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
- Tucker Carlson Tonight – 05/Oct/2021
** GLOBALIST DEEP STATE TARGETING EVERYDAY AMERICANS DEEMING THEM DOMESTIC TERRORISTS
** WE HAVE A GOOD IDEA OF WHERE OUR COUNTRY IS HEADED
** IF YOU DISAGREE, GOV’T NOW SEES YOU AS A TERRORIST
** FBI NOW TOLD TO CRACK DOWN ON DISSENTING PARENTS
** ARMED AGENTS NOW WILL ENFORCE LEFT’S IDEOLOGY
** YOUR CHILDREN OUR RULES
** CHILDREN DON’T BELONG TO THEIR PARENTS
** TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULDN’T BE SURPRISING
** A WHOLE LOT MORE CONDUCT WILL BECOME CRIMINAL
** NO PUNISHMENT FOR ENFORCING THE WILL OFTHE LEFT
** DOJ IS SAYING IT IS OK TO HARASS A SITTING SENATOR
** CRIME IS BEING IGNORED IN DEM-LED CITIES
** JUSTICE DEPARTMENT CALLS FOR FBI/SS TO CRACK DOWN ON PARENTS ANGRY WITH SCHOOL BOARDS
** GLOBALIST SCHOOL BOARDS ASSCIATION SAID FEDS SHOULD USE “PATRIOT ACT” DUE TO “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” BY PARENTS
** GLOBALIST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WANTS THE DOJ TO SEND THE SS/FBI TO SILENCE PARENTS 1ST AMENDMENT CONCERNING FREEDOM OF SPEECH
** PARENTS NO LONGER HAVE A SAY IN THEIR CHILDRENS EDUCATION
** THE GOVERNMENT NOW MAKES ALL KEY DECISIONS ABOUT YOUR CHILDREN
** FBI CRACKDOWN ON PARENTS: “In the coming days, the Department will announce a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.”
** DOJ ATTORNEY GENERAL MEMO DIRECTED: “...federal, state, tribal, territorial, and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend.”
** SCHOOL BOARD UNIONS DON’T WANT TO HEAR FROM PARENTS: “...be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.