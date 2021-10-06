GLOBALIST DEEP STATE DEMOCRATS WEAPONIZE FBI AGAINST PARENTS AND AMERICA’S EDUCATED ** - Tucker – 05/Oct/2021

** ATTORNEY GENERAL WEAPONIZES DOJ AGAINST PARENTS

- Tucker Carlson Tonight – 05/Oct/2021

** GLOBALIST DEEP STATE TARGETING EVERYDAY AMERICANS DEEMING THEM DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

** WE HAVE A GOOD IDEA OF WHERE OUR COUNTRY IS HEADED

** IF YOU DISAGREE, GOV’T NOW SEES YOU AS A TERRORIST

** FBI NOW TOLD TO CRACK DOWN ON DISSENTING PARENTS

** ARMED AGENTS NOW WILL ENFORCE LEFT’S IDEOLOGY

** YOUR CHILDREN OUR RULES

** CHILDREN DON’T BELONG TO THEIR PARENTS

** TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULDN’T BE SURPRISING

** A WHOLE LOT MORE CONDUCT WILL BECOME CRIMINAL

** NO PUNISHMENT FOR ENFORCING THE WILL OFTHE LEFT

** DOJ IS SAYING IT IS OK TO HARASS A SITTING SENATOR

** CRIME IS BEING IGNORED IN DEM-LED CITIES

** JUSTICE DEPARTMENT CALLS FOR FBI/SS TO CRACK DOWN ON PARENTS ANGRY WITH SCHOOL BOARDS

** GLOBALIST SCHOOL BOARDS ASSCIATION SAID FEDS SHOULD USE “PATRIOT ACT” DUE TO “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” BY PARENTS

** GLOBALIST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WANTS THE DOJ TO SEND THE SS/FBI TO SILENCE PARENTS 1ST AMENDMENT CONCERNING FREEDOM OF SPEECH

** PARENTS NO LONGER HAVE A SAY IN THEIR CHILDRENS EDUCATION

** THE GOVERNMENT NOW MAKES ALL KEY DECISIONS ABOUT YOUR CHILDREN

** FBI CRACKDOWN ON PARENTS: “In the coming days, the Department will announce a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.”

** DOJ ATTORNEY GENERAL MEMO DIRECTED: “...federal, state, tribal, territorial, and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend.”

** SCHOOL BOARD UNIONS DON’T WANT TO HEAR FROM PARENTS: “...be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”