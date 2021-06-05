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UK YELLOW CARD SCHEME - CV-19 VACCINE ADVERSE RESULTS
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50 views • June 05, 2021
This video is an insert taken from the UK Column News video titled 'NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE PART 2 : T CELL TRAINING AND COVID 19 VACCINES', which was posted on Bitchute on 12 March 2021.
Watch the full video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAU63vxuLfs/
Watch the full video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAU63vxuLfs/
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