© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just one line from COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯:
So...the “vaccine” is YOUR OWN PERSONAL MAC ADDRESS 📶
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine
Dr. Edward Group, DC - Read👏that👏again👏
What Sabrina Wallace uncovered is deeply disturbing.
DARPA and biotech pushing nanotech that can replicate, form its own neural networks, and even build internal AI. 💉⚠️
This is transhumanism in action, and it’s already here.
But here’s what I want you to remember: your body is divinely designed to heal and protect itself. 🧬✨
Even with these assaults, detoxification, fasting, cleansing, and strengthening your natural bioenergetic field can disrupt and remove what doesn’t belong.
That’s why I’ve dedicated over 30 years to teaching detox — because no matter what “they” put inside of us, the answer is always the same:
🌿 Cleanse the parasites.
🌿 Remove the toxins, heavy metals, and foreign proteins.
🌿 Strengthen your vibration and your connection to God’s design.
Don’t give in to fear. Educate yourself. Take action. Detox. Reclaim sovereignty over your anatomy.
Dr. Edward Group, DC ❤️
#DetoxNow #RootCauseHealing #TranshumanismExposed #NanotechTruth #SelfHealing #HealthSovereignty #GlobalHealingInstitute #DrEdwardGroup #SanrinaWallace
Source: https://x.com/dr_edwardgroup/status/1959352368786776184