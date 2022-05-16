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Sean Duffy blasts FBI
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110 views • May 16, 2022
for unequal response to racially motivated crimes depending on the skin color of the perp
“Darryl Brooks Jr. drove his car into a White Christmas parade, trying to kill as many White people as possible. He had racially motivated commentary all over his social media. The FBI didn’t come in. The FBI didn’t say it was racially motivated and didn’t prosecute him federally. Because it didn’t fit a certain narrative.”
and hunt them all dowen like a illing Dog..
“Darryl Brooks Jr. drove his car into a White Christmas parade, trying to kill as many White people as possible. He had racially motivated commentary all over his social media. The FBI didn’t come in. The FBI didn’t say it was racially motivated and didn’t prosecute him federally. Because it didn’t fit a certain narrative.”
and hunt them all dowen like a illing Dog..
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