Grow A Freedom Garden Anywhere

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Follow along Owen Benjamin, a former comedian who now runs a webshow for his loyal fans who he calls the bears, as he buys a plot of land and builds a homestead. This documentary is a great example that you can build a garden no matter where you are; whether you have farm or are living in an urban city centre, you can grow a food garden anywhere.
Click here to watch part 1: https://buildingbeartaria.com/building-beartaria-part-one/