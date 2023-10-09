Create New Account
The Escalation of War! The AI Disinfo War! AI Reverse Speech is Legit! Text with Jesus?
The Open Scroll
Published 12 hours ago

In this video, we discuss a range of subjects. The war in Israel seems to be leading to the prophesied conflict between the US and Iran. There's an AI Disinfo War raging. It is with AI as it is with people: Reverse Speech is Legit! Text with Jesus? The "Image of the Beast" Speaks! CIA Agent Confesses "We Created Adrenochrome Farms." For at least the last 35 years, we've been picking up a radio signal from space every 22 minutes! Scriptures with Aaron


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TextJesusAI_DisinfoWar.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:


Jeff Rense And David Oates - The First Radio Program In Which Reverse Speech Proves AI Is Sentient - Listen!

https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_041823_hr3.mp3


More Shocking AI Speech Reversals Showing That AI Is Sentient And Duplicitous

https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_053023_hr3.mp3


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
israelaiwargaza

