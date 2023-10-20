Is Venezuela joining the American Empire?



The Ron Paul Liberty Report





Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Streamed on:Oct 20, 12:00 pm EDT

9.02K

News

With major U.S. interventions in Ukraine and Israel, one must not forget that America interferes in the affairs of nations all over the world; with U.S. taxpayers on the hook for all of it. Meddling in Venezuela was in and out of the news this week. The U.S. agreed to decrease economic sanctions in exchange for Venezuela holding elections under international supervision, and of course, oil. Is this the proper role for the U.S. government?