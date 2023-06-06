NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg - Blaming Russia for the Dam and Hydro-Electric Power Plant Damage.

"President Putin has changed our security with his aggression against Ukraine. Russia has destroyed peace in Europe. Today, the destruction of the Kakhovka dam causes serious environmental damage. These are outrageous actions that demonstrate the brutality of the Russian war in Ukraine."

If there was no coup and overthrowing a legally elected goverment in Ukraine none of this would have hapenned,but the genocidal "West civilised society" political elites they lie even when they lie as usual....

Stoltenberg didn't say why it was not Ukraine for example,but directly blamed Russia...



