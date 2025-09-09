Greta Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla says its aid ship was struck by a suspected drone attack, setting a ablaze

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greta Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla says its aid ship, carrying Greta along with other activists and humanitarian supplies, was struck by a suspected drone attack, setting a ablaze. Organizers say the vessel was part of the Gaza aid mission when it came under attack.
More info: According to the Tunisian National Guard, initial inspections suggest that the fire aboard the Sumud Flotilla vessel was caused by the ignition of a life jacket.
Apparently, the boat’s generator exploded, while the Tunisian National Guard denies any involvement of hostile drones.
🔗 OSINTWarfare (https://x.com/OSINTWarfare/status/1965236214463975872)