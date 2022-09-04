NATO turns its eyes to Arctic for ‘Euro Atlantic security’

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RT
August 27, 2022
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has made his first official visit to Canada’s far north, despite the country’s longstanding resistance to the alliance’s involvement.
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