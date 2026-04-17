US Fluoride Shortage Sparks Water Safety Debate

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- Multiple municipalities reduced fluoride levels due supply disruptions linked to conflict production declines shipping bottlenecks
- Cities lowered concentrations from recommended levels to maintenance doses while ensuring water safety and disinfection continuity
- Shortage involves key fluoride chemicals tied to phosphate industry and vulnerable global supply chains infrastructure
- Situation intensifies debate over fluoridation safety amid legal rulings and studies citing potential developmental health risks
- Officials treat reductions as temporary while evaluating supply alternatives and broader public health policy implications
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