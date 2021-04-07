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AK’s and Illegals in El Paso: Ben At The Border, Episode 1, Segment 1
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71 views • April 07, 2021
Apr 7, 2021
Courtesy of Frontline America
El Paso Texas, next to one of the most dangerous cities in the world, and Democrats say just let them all in! We highlight just how easy it is to break into our country. This is what the left doesn’t want you to see! Please share and show the world, and stay tuned for the rest of Episode 1!
Real America’s Voice News
https://AmericasVoice.news
https://frontlineamerica.com/
Courtesy of Frontline America
El Paso Texas, next to one of the most dangerous cities in the world, and Democrats say just let them all in! We highlight just how easy it is to break into our country. This is what the left doesn’t want you to see! Please share and show the world, and stay tuned for the rest of Episode 1!
Real America’s Voice News
https://AmericasVoice.news
https://frontlineamerica.com/
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